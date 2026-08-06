Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 25 crore in Assam, protected medicinal plants in Mizoram

AIZAWL/GUWAHATI: The Assam Rifles, in separate joint operations with the Assam Police and the Mizoram Forest Department, seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, heroin and a large consignment of protected medicinal plants, collectively worth over Rs 26 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

In the anti-narcotics operation carried out in southern Assam's Cachar district, the Assam Rifles, along with the Assam Police, recovered methamphetamine tablets and heroin with an estimated international market value of over Rs 25 crore and arrested three alleged drug peddlers.

In another operation in Mizoram, the paramilitary force, in coordination with the Forest Department, seized a huge quantity of the protected medicinal plant Paris polyphylla (locally known as Anchiri), valued at around Rs 1.05 crore, and apprehended five persons.

A defence spokesman said that in a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Assam Police, achieved another significant success by recovering a massive consignment of narcotic substances from the Motinagar area of Bhuban Pahar in southern Assam's Cachar district.

The operation resulted in the seizure of around 1.10 lakh highly addictive methamphetamine tablets weighing about 14 kg and 10 soap cases containing 223 grams of heroin, with a combined estimated international market value of more than Rs 25 crore.

Two mobile handsets allegedly used in the illicit drug trafficking network were also seized during the operation. Three suspected drug peddlers were apprehended during the operation.

The arrested individuals, along with the recovered contraband and other seized items, were handed over to the Cachar district police for further legal proceedings under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

An official statement said that the successful operation underscores the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment and operational effectiveness in dismantling drug trafficking networks while working in close coordination with the civil police and other law enforcement agencies.

In another successful operation, the defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Forest Department in Lawngtlai district, seized a huge consignment of the protected medicinal plant Paris polyphylla (locally known as Anchiri) at Hmawngbuchhuah village.

The operation led to the recovery of 311 bags of Anchiri weighing 10,574 kg, valued at approximately Rs 1.05 crore. Five individuals were apprehended in connection with the illegal consignment, while five vehicles used to transport the protected forest produce were also seized. The recovered medicinal plants, the apprehended individuals and the seized vehicles were handed over to the Forest Department in Lawngtlai district for further investigation and legal action under the relevant provisions of law. The successful operation reaffirms the commitment of the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Forest Department to curb the illegal collection, transportation and trafficking of protected forest produce along the India-Myanmar border.

Officials said that Mizoram has increasingly emerged as a major drug trafficking corridor in the Northeast because of its long unfenced international border with Myanmar, which forms part of the infamous "Golden Triangle" -- one of the world's largest illicit narcotics-producing regions.

The state shares a 510-km unfenced international border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh, making it particularly vulnerable to the cross-border smuggling of narcotics, wildlife products, arms, ammunition and other contraband.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance, intelligence gathering and coordinated anti-drug operations across the border districts in recent months to curb the growing menace of transnational narcotics trafficking and other organised cross-border crimes. (IANS)

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