Meghalaya Health Network to Reach 700 Sub-Centres by March 2027

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is set to have 700 Sub Centres by March 2027, with more than 110 Sub Centres already completed over the past two years, as the State Government steps up efforts to expand primary healthcare infrastructure across the State. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reviewed the Health Department and took stock of the progress of Sub Centres, Primary and Community Health Centres and hospital projects being implemented across all districts.

Another 200 Sub Centres are scheduled for completion by March 2027, taking the total number in the State to 700. The expansion is aimed at bringing primary healthcare closer to communities, particularly those in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Upgradation and new construction works at several health facilities, including Bajengdoba, Byrnihat, Mahendraganj, Raksamgre and Mylliem Umthlong, are nearing completion. The Government aims to activate the completed facilities by January 2027, while the 100-bed hospital at Resubelpara will also be activated at the earliest.

The ongoing upgradation and construction works are expected to add more than 600 beds to the existing capacity of about 7,000 beds in Government health facilities. Through various resources, the State has invested about Rs 750 crore in health infrastructure over the last five years.

The infrastructure expansion comes amid improvements in Meghalaya's health indicators. According to the recent report, Meghalaya's Health Trends: Progress and Priorities, infant deaths in the State declined by about 40 per cent over the last five years, from 3,064 in 2020-21 to 1,833 in 2025-26. Maternal deaths declined by about 57 per cent during the same period.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6, 2023-24) also recorded improvement in key indicators. Institutional deliveries increased from 51.4 per cent in NFHS-4 to 65.6 per cent and further to 79 per cent in 2025-26. Full immunisation among children rose from 63.8 per cent to 75.3 per cent, while household health insurance coverage increased from 34.6 per cent to 74.9 per cent, above the national average.

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