CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The West Tripura district administration has warned organisers and the public against using DJ systems and excessively loud music, particularly in residential areas, citing directions issued by the Tripura High Court.

The warning followed incidents of loud music and DJ use during Durga Puja, particularly on the day of idol immersion. The administration directed police officials to ensure strict enforcement of the court's orders and cautioned that violations would invite legal and penal action without exception.

Despite repeated warnings and police action against offenders, complaints about excessive noise during festivals and public celebrations have continued to surface in the state.

The administration said it would coordinate with the police and other authorities to ensure compliance with the court's directions and protect public peace, health and safety.

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