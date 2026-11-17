CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday urged journalists to strengthen their professional identity through institutional reforms, individual profiling and specialised training, saying credible journalism should not compete with the popularity-driven content of social media platforms.

Addressing the National Press Day 2026 celebration organised by the Shillong Press Club (SPC), the Department of Information and Public Relations and the Meghalaya Editors and Publishers Association (MEPA) at Shillong Club, Sangma said journalists should focus on credibility, research, intellectual depth and responsible reporting rather than online visibility.

He called on the SPC and MEPA to develop professional profiles of journalists based on their expertise and contributions, helping audiences distinguish credible media practitioners from bloggers and unverified online content.

Sangma also urged the Shillong Press Club to strengthen its institutional role and organise specialised training programmes with experienced journalists and experts from outside the state. He suggested courses lasting three to six months to improve reporting, presentation, questioning techniques and professional conduct.

The Chief Minister cautioned against allowing viral trends and the pursuit of online popularity to compromise journalistic standards. He also acknowledged media organisations' concerns over budgetary support and delays in advertisement payments, saying the government had taken several measures over the past four to five years, though some issues would take time to resolve.

Also Read: Border Transgressions Due to Differing Perceptions, Says Arunachal CM Khandu