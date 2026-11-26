CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A 27-year-old working woman from Kumarghat fell onto the railway tracks in North Tripura and suffered severe injuries, with doctors fearing that she may lose one of her legs. Shilpi Namasudra lives near the AC office in Kumarghat and works for a private finance firm in Dharmanagar. After finishing her duty, she boarded a train at Dharmanagar station to visit her family in Kumarghat. Speaking from her hospital bed, Shilpi said the compartment was overcrowded, leaving her with no option but to hold the door handle. As the train passed the Paschim Panisagar crematorium area, passengers pushing from inside caused her to lose her balance and fall onto the tracks. Locals found her bleeding and unconscious beside the railway line and called the Panisagar Fire Service. Fire personnel took her to Panisagar Sub-Divisional Hospital, from where doctors shifted her to North District Hospital as her condition worsened. Duty doctor Kaberi Nath said Shilpi's left leg was nearly severed below the knee. She added that doctors had referred her to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment after providing initial care. At the hospital, Shilpi's mother, Dipali Namasudra, broke down, saying her daughter had worked to become self-reliant and had never imagined that a routine trip home would end this way. Both railway police and Panisagar police said they had no information about the accident.

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