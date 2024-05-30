OBITUARY Ranjit Nath

Ranjit Nath, noted educationist and senior advocate of Nagaon Bar Association, breathed his last at his Nagaon power house Tiniali residence on Monday night due to cardiac arrest. He was 72.

Born in 1952 at Nagaon Amulapatty, he cleared his matriculation examination from Nagaon Government Boys’ HS School and then completed his bachelor degree in arts stream from the historic Cotton College. Later he cleared his master degree in political science from Gauhati University and then he completed his degree in law as well as journalism. Apart from court, Nath also rendered service as a teacher in Nagaon law college as well as in Nagaon Gopinath Deva Goswami Commerce College where he taught mass communication course and commercial law respectively.

He leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a host of relatives. His demise was mourned by various organisations and dignitaries of the small town. Local MLA Rupak Sarma, noted Assamese poet and physician Dr Prayag Kr Saikia, Natyapran Prasanta Sarma and other expressed their grief over his demise and paid tributes to him. His last rites was performed this afternoon at Nagaon Amulapatty crematorium here.

Also Read: Assam: Gauripur police arrested five robbers in Dhubri district

Also Watch: