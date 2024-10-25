OBITUARY Rebakanta Sarma

Rebakanta Sarma, a retired officer of Oil India Ltd, passed away due to old-age ailments at his residence at Moranhat Bishnupur on Wednesday night. He was 88. Originally hailing from Baligaon Korokatoli near Jorhat, Sarma, a graduate from JB College, had served for about five years at Jorhat Engineering College before shifting to Oil India Ltd at Duliajan in 1966. He served at various locations including Namphai, Namphuk, Manabhum and Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, Sarma retired from OIL’s Moran establishment in 1994. A popular citizen who was associated with several socio-cultural organizations of Moran, Sarma leaves behind two daughters, a son, and a host of relatives and admirers. His wife had predeceased him about five years ago.

Also Read: District Cooperative Development Committee Holds Review Meeting to Discuss Initiatives in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: