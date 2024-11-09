Obituary Uday Saha

Uday Saha, a community face and businessman and an inhabitant of Pujakhola locality of Tangla town in Udalguri district, breathed his last due to prolonged critical ailments at GMCH on November 7. He was 63. A soft-spoken person he was actively associated with a number of religious and social activities of greater Tangla area. He is survived by his wife and leaves behind his two daughters and a host of relatives and well wishers. A number of organizations and individuals including All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF) Udalguri chapter, Tangla Press Club, Tangla Media Circle, Udalguri chapter of APCU, have mourned his demise and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

