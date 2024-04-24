143 candidates in fray for all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam

Two ballot units of EVMs in each polling station in Karimganj

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the publication of the list of candidates for the third phase of the Lok Sabha poll in Assam this year, it has come to light that the number of candidates vying for the 14 parliamentary seats is 143, just two candidates short of the number of candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The Karimganj Lok Sabha seat has the highest number of 24 candidates in this poll.

The 2019 general election to the Lok Sabha had 145 candidates in the state. The Guwahati Parliamentary seat had the highest number of 17 candidates in the state, and the Diphu Lok Sabha seat had the lowest number of five candidates in 2019.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections for five parliamentary constituencies was held on April 19. The second and third phases of the election will be on April 26 and May 7, respectively. The first phase had 35 candidates, and the second and third phases of the poll have 61 and 47 candidates, respectively. The total number of candidates is 143.

Since the Karimganj parliamentary seat has 24 candidates, the ECI (Election Commission of India) will have to use two ballot units of EVMs at each of the polling stations on the polling day of April 26. This is because an EVM has 16 pressing buttons for voting. However, the Karimganj LS seat will need 25 such buttons (including one for NOTA), needing two ballot units of EVMs in each of the polling stations.

The numbers of contesting candidates in the remaining 13 Lok Sabha seats are: 11 in Kaziranga, eight in Sonitpur, nine in Lakhimpur, three in Dibrugarh, four in Jorhat, 11 in Darrang-Udalguri, five in Diphu, eight in Silchar, 13 in Nagaon, 12 in Kokrajhar, 13 in Dhubri, 14 in Barpeta, and eight in Guwahati.

