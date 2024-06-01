Cyclone Remal: Indian Army, Assam Rifles conducts Relief and rescue operations in Manipur

KOHIMA: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles conducted extensive relief and rescue operations in the flood-like situation caused by torrential rains during cyclone Remal in the state of Manipur. Security forces deployed for internal security have swiftly responded by providing immediate relief and support to affected citizens. Till date, the forces have successfully rescued over 4000 individuals from affected areas in Manipur, including over 1500 women and 800 children.

In addition, the forces have ensured the distribution of food packets and drinking water to ensure that the affected population has basic facilities and essential supplies. The Army medical teams have provided treatment to 102 individuals, including 55 women, and 24 children.

"Out of the 18 spots where the breach occurred in the embankments of rivers, 17 were sealed, and the flooding in the surrounding areas has been successfully brought under control. The efforts to seal the remaining breach and the work to reinforce the embankments are underway," Manipur Chief Minister said in a post on X.

The CM appreciated the rescue operations carried out by the NDRF, Indian Army, and Assam Rifles, along with local authorities, for saving many human lives from various flood-hit areas of the state. As many as 40 personnel of the NDRF and 6 additional motorboats have also arrived in Imphal to aid the state government in the rescue operations, he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Northeast India Experiences Heavy Rainfall Due to Cyclone Remal: Manipur Records 354% Above Normal, Assam Sees 54% Surge

Also Watch: