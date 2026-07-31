Cap 278 signing off: Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi: Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket, drawing a curtain on a career that saw him featured in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India while also turning out in 212 IPL games for six teams.

Rahane, who famously led the side to a spectacular Border Gavaskar Trophy series win in Australia in 2020-21, last played for India in the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

He announced his retirement by sharing a video on social media with a caption, “Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful.”

“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats. From those early days, travelling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practise, I gave this game everything I had,” Rahane, active on the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season, said in a video.

Rahane made his India debut in 2011 during the tour of England and has 2962 ODI runs as well. He made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to score 5077 runs in 144 innings, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties.

“Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule – always put my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty, and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you.

“Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously, and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years,” he added.

He continued, “While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me and giving back to the game that has given me everything. From starting out as a young player in Mumbai to playing for India, it has been an absolute honour. There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams and creating lifelong memories – that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career.”

Rahane has been part of the IPL since the first season in 2008. From 2011 to 2015, Rahane was with Rajasthan Royals. In 2016 and 2017, Rahane represented the Rising Pune Supergiants while RR were banned.

He was traded to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020before joining Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. Rahane got a boost to his IPL career in IPL 2023 when Chennai Super Kings (his sixth IPL franchise) lifted the trophy. It was also Rahane’s first IPL title.

He was bought by KKR again for Rs 1.5 crore for a second stint ahead of IPL 2025 and was made the captain following the departure of Shreyas Iyer, who was retained as KKR captain for IPL 2026.

“Ajinkya” means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated, and that was in your hearts. Thank you for your love, your faith and your support. Cap number 278, signing off,” he concluded. IANS

Rahane’s batting records in international cricket

Format M Innings Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s

Tests 85 144 5077 188 38.46 49.50 12 26

ODIs 90 87 2962 111 35.26 78.63 3 24

T2OIs 20 20 375 61 20.83 113.29 0

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