18-Year-Old Boy With Down Syndrome Wins Bronze At World Powerlifting Championship

REYKJAVIK: Prithvi Sengupta, an 18-year-old from Dehradun, has made India proud by winning the bronze medal at the World Open Equipped Powerlifting Championship. The International Powerlifting Federation organized the event, which took place in Iceland from November 10 to 16.

Competing in the special category under the 66 kg sub-category, Prithvi showcased incredible determination and strength, becoming the only Indian and the youngest among 59 participants.

Prithvi’s journey into weightlifting began at the age of six when his doctor recommended physical activity to improve his muscle strength, which is often weaker in children with Down syndrome. His mother, Niyateey Shah, said he showed a natural inclination toward weights at a local gym.