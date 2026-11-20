Johannesburg: Reigning champions South Africa have taken the top spot in the World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after their strong nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening Test match at The Wanderers Stadium here on Thursday.

The Proteas, who had pushed themselves from No.3 to No.2 after their 2-1 Australia series win, now moved past the previous pole-sitters and 2021 champions New Zealand in the latest championship standings.

The recent victory took Temba Bavuma’s defending champions to a PCT of 75% as the Blackcaps, who are currently engaged with India in the first of the two Tests in Wellington, stay second with a PCT of 72.22%. IANS

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