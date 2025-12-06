1st Test: Day 4: Hope, Greaves’s fightback keep Windies alive against Kiwis

Christchurch: Shai Hope’s unbeaten century, along with Justin Greaves’ 54 not out, powered the West Indies to 212/4, needing 319 to pull off what would be a remarkable chase after New Zealand declared on 466-8 on Day 4 of the first Test here at Hagley Oval on Friday.

The Windies survived a tricky period before lunch at 20 without loss. Jacob Duffy, who claimed a maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings, removed John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul cheaply, while Michael Bracewell added the wicket of Alick Athanaze, seemingly putting the Black Caps on course for a victory inside four days.

However, Hope and Greaves had other plans, digging deep to carry the contest into the final day as they set their sights on the daunting 531-run chase.

Forced off the field on day three by a bout of conjunctivitis, Hope returned wearing sunglasses beneath his helmet and produced an unbeaten 116, building on his first-innings 56. He was ably supported by Justin Greaves (55*), and together the pair compiled an unbroken 140-run partnership for the fifth wicket, neutralising depleted New Zealand attack.

The West Indies capitalised on New Zealand’s limited bowling resources to extend the Test into the final day, with Matt Henry and seam-bowling allrounder Nathan Smith sidelined alongside wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell.Blundell, who suffered a hamstring injury while batting on the opening day in Christchurch, has been ruled out of the second Test, which will begin at the Basin Reserve, his domestic home ground, on December 10 while Smith was not available to bowl or field on day four

Henry Henry didn’t bowl or field in the final session on Friday, instead leaving the ground for a calf scan (right leg). He bowled 11 overs on Friday for the wicket of Roston Chase. He got through just three overs in the first session before leaving the field and being replaced by sub fielder Blair Ticker. He was seen entering the Hagley Oval nets at the start of the lunch break alongside head coach Rob Walter and bowling coach Jacob Oram and later took the field to remove Chase with his fifth over. However, he was not seen again after the tea break.

Earlier in the day, resuming from the overnight score of 417/4, New Zealand eventually declared on 466/ 8 on the fourth day, setting West Indies an improbable target of 531.

Brief scores: New Zealand 231 & 466/8 dec (Rachin Ravindra 176, Tom Latham 145; Kemar Roach 5-78) lead West Indies 167 & 212/4 (Shai Hope 116 not out, Justin Greaves 56 not out; Jacob Duffy 2/65) by 319 runs. IANS

