T20 World Cup: Ravindra Jadeja follows Kohli, Virat Rohit Sharma in T20I retirement

Bridgetown: Left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said he is retiring from T20Is after winning T20 World Cup title at the Kensington Oval on Saturday. He now follows Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into retiring from T20Is after achieving elusive trophy glory in Barbados, where India became the first team to win the title as an unbeaten side. Jadeja had missed 2022 edition of the tournament due to a knee injury, and wrote on Instagram he will continue representing the country in ODIs & Tests.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats.”

“Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind Ravindrasinh Jadeja,” he said.

Since his debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka, Jadeja played 74 T20Is for India, making 515 runs at an average of 21.45 and strike-rate of 127.16, apart from taking 28 catches on the field and earning a reputation of being a swift fielder at point region. With the ball, he picked 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and economy rate of 7.13.

In the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, Jadeja didn’t hit his straps as an all-rounder: making 35 runs in five innings, taking three catches and picking just one wicket with his left-arm spin bowling. But just like Rohit and Kohli, Jadeja signs off from the format as a World Cup winner in his sixth time of featuring in the global tournament. IANS

T20 World Cup 2024 Stats: n Most Runs:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): 281 runs in 8 innings

Rohit Sharma (India): 257 runs in 8 innings

Travis Head (Australia): 255 runs in 7 innings

Quinton de Kock (South Africa): 243 runs in 9 innings

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan): 231 runs in 8 innings

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies): 228 runs in 7 innings

Andries Gous (USA): 219 runs in 6 innings

n Most Wickets:

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan): 17 wickets in 8 matches

Arshdeep Singh (India): 17 wickets in 8 matches

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 15 wickets in 8 matches

Anrich Nortje (South Africa): 15 wickets in 9 matches

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): 14 wickets in 8 matches

Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh): 14 wickets in 7 matches

Naveen-Ul-Haq (Afghanistan): 13 wickets in 8 matches

n Highest Individual Scores:

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies): 98 in 53 balls vs Afghanistan

Aaron Jones (USA): 94* in 40 balls vs Canada

Rohit Sharma (India): 92 in 41 balls vs Australia

Phil Salt (England): 87* in 47 balls vs West Indies

Jos Buttler (England): 83* in 38 balls vs USA

n Best Bowling Figures:

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan): 5/9 vs Uganda

Akeal Hosein (West Indies): 5/11 vs Uganda

Anrich Norjte (South Africa): 4/7 vs Sri Lanka

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (Bangladesh): 4/7 vs Nepal

Arshdeep Singh (India): 4/9 vs USA

Also Read:

Also Watch:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nsw5aDXxjOE?si=eBlPlAcuYUoD-pg5" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>