AB de Villiers hails Sooryavanshi’s ‘remarkable’ game awareness after 97 off 29 in IPL Eliminator

New Delhi: Former South Africa batter and IPL great AB de Villiers heaped praise on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, stating that the opener’s game awareness at the age of just 15 is ‘remarkable’ after the Rajasthan Royals batter produced a breathtaking innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator.

Reacting to the knock, de Villiers said what impressed him most was not just the shot-making but the maturity and calmness Sooryavanshi displayed in a high-pressure knockout game.

“What stood out most about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s innings was his composure and clarity under pressure at just 15 years of age. Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad kept trying different plans, constantly changing the field and mixing their lengths to disrupt his rhythm, but he stayed completely locked into his own bubble throughout the innings. That level of game awareness in a knockout match is remarkable for someone so young,” de Villiers told JioStar.

Sooryavanshi’s innings completely disrupted SRH’s bowling plans. Despite skipper Cummins opening with defensive fields and yorker-heavy tactics, the teenager countered every move with fearless strokeplay as RR raced to 125 in just eight overs. De Villiers highlighted how the youngster appeared ready for every tactical adjustment SRH attempted during the innings.

“Whether they bowled short or tried to surprise him with fuller deliveries, he seemed prepared for every plan and was in control against all of them. Scoring 97 off just 29 balls in an Eliminator, while dominating all parts of the ground, was an extraordinary display of fearless batting and showed why he is already being spoken about alongside some of the most explosive players the IPL has seen,” he added.

De Villiers was also impressed by the youngster’s understanding of preparation and mental routines before matches, saying that aspect of his game reflects unusual maturity for a player of his age.

“What’s most impressive about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the clarity he already has around his preparation and routines at just 15 years of age. Hearing him talk about visualising match-ups, studying bowlers, and mentally preparing before games shows a level of maturity that is very rare at that age,” the RCB Hall of Famer said.

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star even compared Sooryavanshi’s approach to legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden, known for his strong visualisation routines during his playing days.

“It actually reminded me a little of Matthew Hayden, who used to spend time visualising on the pitch before batting. Over the course of his career, many of those routines will evolve, but the important thing is that Vaibhav is already building his own habits and processes instead of trying to copy others,” the Proteas great stated.

According to de Villiers, individuality could prove crucial in shaping Sooryavanshi’s long-term success at the highest level.

“The best players in the world eventually discover what works authentically for them, and Vaibhav already seems to have that understanding very early in his journey,” he concluded. IANS

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