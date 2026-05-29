Serena Williams poised for shock tennis comeback with possible doubles return at Queen’s

NEW DELHI: Serena Williams is expected to make a surprise return to tennis, after media reports claimed the American great could play doubles at the Queen’s tournament in London next month.

The 44-year-old has not played since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open left her one short of the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, jointly held by Margaret Court and Novak Djokovic.

She said at the time she did not want to use the word “retiring” but instead explained she was “evolving” away from tennis.

Williams fuelled rumours she could be planning a comeback after registering with the sport’s drug-testing body last December.

At the time she denied she was planning a return to competitive tennis by posting on social media: “Omg yall, I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.” Agencies

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