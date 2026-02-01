Abdul Qadir Replaces Injured Shayan for U19 World Cup Clash Against India

Lahore: Abdul Qadir has been approved as a replacement for wicketkeeper Mohammad Shayan in the Pakistan squad ahead of their U19 World Cup final Super Six match against the arch rivals India on Sunday.

Qadir, who was one of the five travelling reserves, was named as a replacement after Shayan was ruled out due to a nasal bone fracture which he sustained during a team training session.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 has approved Abdul Qadir as a replacement for Mohammad Shayan in the Pakistan squad,” ICC said in a statement on Saturday. IANS

