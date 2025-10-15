Pakistan spinner Noman Ali surpasses Abdul Qadir

Lahore: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali went past legendary Abdul Qadir for the most six-wicket hauls by a Pakistan spinner in home Tests.

Noman went past Qadir, who had four six-wicket hauls in home Tests for Pakistan. What is interesting that since his return to the team last year against England, Noman has picked up at least a five-wicket haul in each of five Tests he has played, as per Wisden.

South Africa started their day two at 216/6, with Tony de Zorzi (81*) and Senuran Muthusamy (6*) unbeaten. While Zorzi scored his second Test century (104 in 171 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes), the Proteas collapsed to 269 all out, with Noman and Sajid (3/98) emerging as spin twins that tormented South Africa. Ryan Rickleton (71 in 137 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) made another notable contribution for SA, but they collapsed from 174/2 to 269 all out. Pakistan stepped in their second innings with a solid 109 runs lead. Babar Azam (42 in 72 balls, with five fours) and Abdullah Shafique (41 in 73 balls, with six fours) and Saud Shakeel (38 in 53 balls, with seven fours) got starts, but Muthusamy (5/57) and Simon Harmer (4/51) punished Pakistan with taste of their own medicine as spinners shared nine wickets amongst them. Pakistan was all out for 167 runs.

Proteas needed 277 runs to win. ended the day at 51/2. (ANI)

