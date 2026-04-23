Rhinoland Cricket Academy Cruise to 62-Run Victory

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rhinoland Cricket Academy secured a convincing 62-run victory over NFRSA in the 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial U-19 Cricket Tournament at NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon, on Tuesday.

Batting first, Rhinoland posted a total of 210 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs. Sujay Sarkar top-scored with 44 runs, while Hrishiraaj Das remained unbeaten on 31. For NFRSA, Situ Das was the most effective bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 34 runs.

In response, NFRSA were bowled out for 148 in 37.1 overs. A Harsh Vardhan was the leading scorer with 40 runs. Sujay Sarkar and Partha Pratim Kashyap starred with the ball for Rhinoland, picking up three wickets each. Meanwhile, no matches will be held on Thursday after a sudden thunderstorm on Wednesday evening caused damage to the pitch and ground.

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