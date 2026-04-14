Abhishek Sharma Sets Unwanted Record for Most Ducks by an Indian Batter in a Calendar Year

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma made an unwanted record, overtaking Rohit Sharma for most ducks by an Indian batter during a calendar year, when he registered his seventh duck of 2026 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Abhishek’s hot and cold run at the IPL 2026 and the T20S this year continued with a golden duck against RR. The explosive batter tried to go big on a short ball by Jofra Archer, but was caught by Ravi Bishnoi. This was his seventh duck in 18 innings this year.

He has overtaken Rohit’s record of six ducks in 32 innings during 2018 and Sanju Samson’s six ducks in 32 innings in 2024.

In five innings this IPL, he has made 129 runs in five innings at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 215.80, with a fifty. His best score is 74.

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