IPL 2026: ACSU issues show-cause notice to RR manager Romi Bhinder over mobile phone use in dugout

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a show-cause notice to Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder over the usage of a device during the side’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and have sought his response within the next 48 hours.

“Yes, after the ACSU launched an investigation into the matter, a show-cause notice has been served to Bhinder. He has been asked to reply within 48 hours and explain the reasons behind him taking the mobile to that area,” said sources in the BCCI to IANS on Monday. The incident unfolded during the second innings of RR’s clash against RCB at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, when TV captured Bhinder using a mobile phone while seated in front of the refrigerator in the team dugout. In the clipping which soon went viral on social media, teenaged opening sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted glancing at the phone’s screen being used by Bhinder.

According to the PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) guidelines found on IPL’s website, “The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout.”

Bhinder, who also serves as Sooryavanshi’s local guardian in the IPL, was hospitalised for nearly a month in Nagpur due to a collapse of his lungs in the lead-up to the IPL.

He has been an integral member of RR’s set-up since the IPL’s inception in 2008 and was even attached with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants when the Jaipur-based franchise was banned from participating in the competition. Other franchises are also keeping a close eye on the outcome of ACSU’s investigation on Bhinder. “As per the rules, usage of mobile is not permitted in that area, irrespective of the explanation he gives. This massive breach of rules is a very open and shut thing and it will be interesting to see how the BCCI penalises him,” said an IPL insider. (IANS)

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