AC Milan Sack Massimiliano Allegri After Missing Out on Champions League

New Delhi: AC Milan have sacked head coach Massimiliano Allegri after the club’s failure to reach the Champions League, which has brought a premature close to an “unqualified failure” of a season according to the club owners.

Milan’s chances of a return to the top tier of European club football were put to an end after a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari Calcio in their final match of the Serie A season. The Rossoneri dropped from third to fifth in the league table and as a result failed to reach the Champions League for a second season running.

As such Inter Milan, SSC Napoli, AS Roma and debutants Como 1907 were Italy’s representatives in the Champions League, with Milan being relegated to the Europa League along with Juventus FC.

In their statement, RedBird Capital Partners - Milan’s owners - claimed that the season had failed to reach the levels required.

“We’ve been at the top two of the league table for the vast majority of the season with legitimate hopes for winning the Scudetto,” said the statement.

“Our inconsistent finish has completely undone the performance so far and this disastrous result in the last match has turned this into an unequivocal failure. It is now time for a total overhaul and a change of management within the football side of the operations.” IANS

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