West Indies Unveil 2026 Home Season Featuring Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Tours

St. John’s: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the full schedule for the 2026 men’s home season, featuring international series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan. The highlight of the home season consists of a pair of two-match Test series with Sri Lanka and Pakistan that form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The season officially bowls off in Jamaica with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka from June 3–14, featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is. The teams will then travel to Antigua for a two-match Test series scheduled for June 25–29 and July 3–7.

Attention will then shift to a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with Guyana hosting the opening three matches on July 11, 13 and 16, before the series concludes in Barbados with the final two encounters on July 19 and 21.

“As part of the finalised schedule, Barbados has been added as a host venue for the One-Day International series against New Zealand, with the final two matches now set to be played there,” CWI said in a release.

The final leg of the home season will take place in Trinidad & Tobago, where the Men in Maroon will face Pakistan in a two-match Test series from July 25–29 and August 2–6.

The series will also mark a historic milestone for the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which is set to host its first-ever international Test match.

The West Indies currently sit in ninth place on the World Test Championship standings, having played eight matches so far this cycle. IANS

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