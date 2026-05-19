Assam Cricket Association honours cricketing excellence at Annual Awards Ceremony

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) hosted its Annual Awards Ceremony at the auditorium of the 91 Yards Club, ACA Stadium Complex, on Monday, honouring players, teams, coaches, curators and support staff for their outstanding performances and contributions during the 2025-26 cricket season.

In recognition of excellence during the BCCI Domestic Season 2025-26, the ACA distributed cash rewards amounting to Rs 12 lakh among 12 distinguished performers across various categories. The Assam Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy team, which reached the semi-finals of the national tournament, was also felicitated with a cash award of Rs 12.5 lakh for its commendable achievement.

The ACA Corporate Cricket Tournament winners received prize money of Rs 7 lakh, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 3 lakh. Along with individual prizes worth Rs 1.5 lakh, the tournament carried a total prize pool of Rs 11.5 lakh.

The ceremony also featured the felicitation of the champion and runners-up teams of the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) 2025-26. The champions were awarded Rs 25 lakh, while the runners-up received Rs 15 lakh. The overall prize pool of the tournament stood at Rs 1.73 crore that included district and zonal level meets.

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