Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani wins record 28th World Billiards title

DOHA: Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched a historic 28th world title, seventh in a row, defeating England’s Robert Hall 4-2 at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha on Saturday.

Advani’s winning streak had begun in 2016 and has also survived two years (2020, 2021) of vacuum created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hall took an early lead in the opening frame, but the Indian rallied to reach the magic 150 first. He then delivered an astonishing unfinished 147 break in the second frame, leaving Hall stunned. The third frame was a masterclass in tactical brilliance from both finalists.

Advani emerged victorious in the cerebral duel, positioning himself just one frame away from making history.

However, Hall refused to bow out quietly, crafting a flawless 151 break in the fourth frame to keep his hopes alive.

The fifth frame saw Hall on fire once more, delivering another stunning 154 break to level the pressure on Advani.

But the Bengaluru man elevated his game in the sixth frame with a crucial century break. After a series of strategic safety exchanges, the Indian maestro crossed the finish line. Agencies

Also Read: Pankaj Advani ousts Sourav Kothari to enter World Billiards final

Also Watch: