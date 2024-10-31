Actions speak louder than words as Real Madrid boycott Ballon d’Or ceremony

Madrid: Spanish football giant Real Madrid likes to define itself as a ‘Club Senor’—literally a gentleman who represents the most sporting behaviour—but events on Monday have shown that words are one thing, and actions are another. The club decided at the last minute to boycott the Ballon d’Or award ceremony held in Paris after learning that Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. would not be given the prestigious award, which would instead go to Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.

A source at the club has told Xinhua that the 50-person Madrid delegation, which included Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal and coach Carlo Ancelotti, was inside the aircraft ready to take off for Paris when the club’s president Florentino Perez decided nobody would travel, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid TV also cancelled a planned five-hour show to cover the ceremony live at the last minute, and the club then issued a statement criticizing the decision not to award the Ballon d’Or to their players, reports Xinhua.

“If the award criteria don’t give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to Carvajal as the winner.” “As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected,” reads the communique.

Vinicius also criticized the decision in a social media post that simply reads, “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready.” His teammate Aurelien Tchouameni posted, “Nothing will take away what you’ve achieved, my brother. We ALL know... They are not ready for what you’re gonna deliver.” IANS

