Jose Maria Gimenez’s own goal ends Atletico Madrid’s unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Real Betis

MADRID: Atletico Madrid’s unbeaten run in LaLiga came to an end on Sunday when defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored an own goal in a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Real Betis. Atletico now sit fourth in the Spanish top flight on 20 points, two clear of Betis, after their first loss of the season. Atletico were in trouble early on when Gimenez deflected Abde Ezzalzouli’s cross into Jan Oblak’s net, giving the home side the lead four minutes into the game. Argentine duo Julian Alvarez and Rodrigo De Paul sought to create chances, as did Antoine Griezmann, but the best attempt came from Reinildo Mandava, whose header from a corner was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Betis piled on the pressure in a bid to double their lead, particularly through striker Vitor Roque, who had a second-half goal disallowed for offside.

Atletico face UE Vic in the Copa del Rey on Thursday before hosting Las Palmas three days later. Agencies

