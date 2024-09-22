Adil Rashid becomes first English spinner to take 200 ODI wickets

Leeds: Adil Rashid has registered his name into the record books during the ongoing One-Day International series against Australia, by becoming the third English bowler and first spinner to take 200 wickets in the 50-over format.

Rashid is already England’s leading spinner in the format, with Moeen Ali (111) and Graeme Swann (104) the only other spinners to take more than 100 men's ODI wickets. Sophie Ecclestone also has 100 ODI wickets for the women's team.

Rashid achieved the feat when he dismissed Glenn Maxwell (7) in his sixth over in the second England-Australia ODI at Headingley. Maxwell tried to cart the leg-spinner out of the ground but hit straight to deep mid-wicket.

Adil Rashid made his ODI debut against Ireland in August 2009 for a five-game series vs Ireland but had to wait for almost six years before he featured again in the format. After his comeback, Rashid became a white-ball regular, and along with Moeen Ali formed a potent spin partnership for England in ODIs. IANS

