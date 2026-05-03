CAF confirms June-July window for 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in East Africa

NEW DELHI: The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be held from June 19 to July 17, the Confederation of African Football announced on Saturday, without confirming which of Uganda, Kenya or Tanzania will host the opening match or the final.

The dates were approved by the FIFA Council in Vancouver after concerns over the hosts’ readiness were addressed. CAF president Patrice Motsepe had earlier opposed a proposal to delay the tournament to 2028.

“We have worked hard to ensure that the AFCON is held in East Africa, and our commitment remains unwavering. I am confident that we will organise a very successful AFCON in these three countries,” Motsepe said.

This edition, the first to be staged across three countries, will mark the return of the tournament to East Africa for the first time since the 1976 edition in Ethiopia. Agencies

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