AFC Women’s Champions League: East Bengal lose to Wuhan Jiangda

NEW DELHI: Chinese star Wang Shuang netted a brace as Wuhan Jiangda beat East Bengal 2-0 in their AFC Women’s Champions League group-stage match in Wuhan, China, on Thursday.

Wuhan Jiangda, the defending Champions League winner, was held to a 1-1 draw in its first group stage match against Uzbek side Nasa. But against the Indian champion East Bengal, Shuang showed her class with a goal each from open play and from the spot.

The Champions League winner started the match on the offensive from the word go and found the breakthrough within eight minutes. Shuang got a cross from Song Fei and comfortably steered it past Panthoi Chanu.

Up against a women’s football heavyweight, East Bengal chose to strengthen the rearguard, but another defensive error cost it dearly. Agencies

