Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal face all-Indian challenge from Chennaiyin, Dempo in Group A

New Delhi: The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 will kick off with two Group A fixtures on Saturday, as East Bengal FC go up against Dempo SC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant cross swords with Chennaiyin FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

East Bengal FC will step onto the field first after participating in two pre-season tournaments, having reached the semi-finals of the Durand Cup and the finals of the IFA Shield. They find their form and unity at their peak.

Speaking of their preparedness for this edition, East Bengal head coach Óscar Bruzón, in the pre-match press conference, said, “I believe that our players are up to the challenge and show that we can this year compete with the best Indian clubs.”Set for a showdown against Goa’s Dempo SC in the opener, Bruzón is fully aware of the historical weight behind their opponents’ name (they have won the Indian top division league on five occasions).

“We know what this club was before, and probably they too want to come back and put their mark on this tournament,” he said. “We have prepared for the games depending on the capabilities and the strengths and weaknesses of our rivals. But this time it's indeed better to focus on ourselves.”

Midfielder Souvik Chakraborty echoed his coach’s confidence and reinforced their team unity as a key to success.

I-League side Dempo SC were drafted into the Super Cup in place of Real Kashmir FC, who pulled out due to the lack of visas for their foreign players. While that gave them a short span of time to prepare their team, head coach Samir Naik seemed ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead for his side. “It is definitely a challenge to prepare the team in a short span of time, but the boys have done quite well. We have worked on certain things, and we are ready,” said Naik.

Dempo will revive the memories of old in Indian football when the Golden Eagles used to fight for the top trophies in the country alongside the Kolkata giants. While it is a different ball game now, especially since Dempo are playing with an all-Indian side, Naik and his boys are up for the challenge. IANS

