Afghan women’s refugee team to debut in FIFA Unites friendly series

DUBAI: The Afghanistan women’s refugee football team will feature in an international match for the first time when it takes part in the FIFA Unites women’s friendly series beginning in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 23. The Afghan refugee team is a project pioneered by FIFA and a leading initiative in the sporting world. The UAE team – which is coached by Dutchwoman Vera Pauw – will be looking to build on its recent progress, while the squads from Chad and Libya harbour ambitions of making their FIFA Women’s World Ranking debuts. Agencies

