Afghanistan refugee women’s cricket team set to embark on landmark England tour

London: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced it will host the Afghanistan refugee women’s team for a ground-breaking tour of England starting on June 22, with the players also set to attend the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at Lord’s on July 5.

The itinerary includes high-quality training sessions and T20 matches for the side, as per a partnership between the MCC and the MCC Foundation. The tour carries significant cultural and sporting importance, given the exclusion of women from sport in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

More than 20 members of the Afghanistan women’s cricket team have resettled in Australia since 2021, and played their first competitive match in Melbourne in January 2025. The Afghanistan women’s squad members were also present in India during last year’s ODI World Cup.

“Since being displaced from Afghanistan in 2021, these players have shown extraordinary resilience in continuing their cricket journeys, in incredibly challenging circumstances. We have worked with It’s Game On to build an itinerary and a set of experiences that we hope will be enjoyable and memorable.

“We are also delighted that the squad will attend the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Cricket has a responsibility to stand for inclusion and opportunity, and we are proud to be hosting this tour and supporting the players in deepening their connection to the game,” said Clare Connor, ECB Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) last year announced a dedicated task force to support displaced Afghan female cricketers, assisted by the ECB, Cricket Australia, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A fund was set up to provide direct monetary assistance, though its long-term future remains uncertain.

“This tour is a major step forward, but also highlights how much work remains. These players have shown extraordinary courage and commitment to the game, despite everything that has been taken from them.

“They deserve more opportunities like this; they deserve to be recognised as part of the global cricket community. Moments like this matter, but we need to see plans for sustained and meaningful action beyond this year,” said Mel Jones, former Australian cricketer and co-founder of It’s Game On.

Afghanistan remain a full member of the ICC, which requires national boards to field women’s teams. The men’s side has retained its Test status despite the absence of a women’s team. In April, FIFA cleared Afghanistan’s return to international women’s football, a move hailed as a breakthrough for the exiled players. IANS

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