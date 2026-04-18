Match-Fixing Row: International Cricket Council Launches Probe into Canada national cricket team

Mumbai: The recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has reportedly come under controversy after allegations of match-fixing surfaced in connection with Canada’s game against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has opened an investigation into Cricket Canada following claims made in a recently aired documentary.

The Canada-New Zealand fixture, played on February 17, is said to be a key focus of the probe. Canada, after electing to bat first, posted 173/4. However, New Zealand chased down the target with ease in just 15.1 overs, winning by eight wickets to qualify for the Super Eight stage. Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 59 off 39 balls, while Rachin Ravindra scored an unbeaten 76 off 36 deliveries.

The report stated that the ACU is examining multiple allegations involving Cricket Canada, including two active investigations linked to both international and domestic cricket.

The allegations were highlighted in a 43-minute documentary titled Corruption, Crime and Cricket, produced by Canadian investigative programme The Fifth Estate and aired by CBC. The film reportedly details claims of corruption, governance failures, and other irregularities within Canadian cricket.

One major area under scrutiny is the fifth over of New Zealand’s innings, bowled by Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa. Appointed skipper only three weeks before the tournament, Bajwa conceded 15 runs in the over, including a no-ball and a wide, after New Zealand had been reduced to 35/2.

Andrew Ephgrave, interim general manager of the ICC Integrity Unit, declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations.

“Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations,” the report quoted Ephgrave as saying. “The unit operates across intelligence, prevention, education, and investigation, and acts wherever there is a credible risk to the integrity of the sport.”

A separate line of investigation reportedly involves a leaked phone recording of former Canada coach Khurram Chohan, in which he allegedly claimed that senior board members pressured him to select certain players. The recording also reportedly contains claims of attempted match-fixing, though these allegations remain unverified. IANS

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