Prince, Dubey and Brar Earn Maiden Call-Ups in India’s ODI Squad for Afghanistan Series

Guwahati: Pacer Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav, along with left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey, have been handed maiden call-ups for India’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. India’s ODIs against Afghanistan will be in Dharamshala (June 14), Lucknow (June 17), and Chennai (June 20). The squad, led by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, serving as the vice-captain, features senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, though the former’s inclusion is subject to fitness after suffering a hamstring injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The same is the case with seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will also need fitness clearance from the medical team following back spasms, keeping him out of the MI’s recent games in the IPL.

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, and Harsh Dubey. IANS

Also Read: Kaif says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must sharpen fielding to earn India call-up