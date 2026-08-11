Afghanistan Seal 2027 World Cup Spot With ODI Win Over Ireland

Afghanistan qualify for 2027 ODI World Cup after beating Ireland, while West Indies face qualifiers again to avoid a second consecutive absence.NEW DELHI: By defeating Ireland in the third ODI on Monday, Afghanistan booked its place at the 2027 World Cup set to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Afghanistan’s win also means that West Indies will once again be forced to navigate the qualifiers to avoid missing the ODI World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Afghanistan joins South Africa, Zimbabwe (automatic qualification as co-hosts), India, Australia, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan in the Super 12 stage in the newly revised format. Agencies

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