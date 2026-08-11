Palestinian football leagues to restart in September with ‘Thousand Martyrs’ Cup’ after 3-year Gaza war halt

NEW DELHI: The Palestinian football association announced on Monday that it would resume activity in September after a nearly three-year pause due to the Gaza war.

“We announce the resumption of sports activities and the football association’s league beginning September 4,” association president Jibril Rajoub said at a Ramallah press conference on Monday.

Palestinian sports leagues, including professional football, came to a halt with the war, which was sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The association has named the first tournament back the “Thousand Martyrs’ Cup”, to honour the 1,014 Palestinian athletes killed by Israel during the war according to the association’s data.

More than 200 clubs will compete in the tournament, including 146 from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, 44 from Gaza, and 36 from Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

The tournament will kick off simultaneously in the three locations.

Rajoub said the war “created difficult conditions for all Palestinians that led to the suspension of our competitions and activities”.

“But we have not lost our Palestinian national will, nor have we lost our belief that sport will remain a symbol of hope and life.”

Rajoub said the association and Palestinian clubs faced tough financial circumstances.

During the press conference, he called on FIFA and other federations to stand by Palestinian sports and to protect the rights of players, clubs and children to enjoy sports in “freedom and dignity”. Agencies

Also Read: Manchester United set to sign Leicester teen Louis Page