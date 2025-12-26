Mali coach Tom Saintfiet hits out over Africa Cup of Nations format change

NEW DELHI: Mali coach Tom Saintfiet on Thursday railed against the decision to play the Africa Cup of Nations every four years instead of two, insisting the move was forced upon the continent by FIFA and European clubs motivated by money.

“I am very shocked with it and very disappointed. It is the pride of African football, with the best players in African football,” the Belgian told reporters in Rabat ahead of Friday’s AFCON clash between Mali and Morocco.

“To take it away and make it every four years, I could understand if it was a request for any reason from Africa, but it is all instructed by the big people from (European governing body) UEFA, the big clubs in Europe and also FIFA and that makes it so sad.”

Saintfiet, 52, has managed numerous African national teams including Gambia, which he led to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Cup of Nations.

He was appointed by Mali in August last year and on Friday will lead it out against current AFCON host in a key Group A game at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Agencies

