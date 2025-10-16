Ahmedabad recommended as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Mumbai: Ahmedabad is all set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 after the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on Thursday confirmed it will recommend the financial capital of the state of Gujarat as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad was confirmed ahead of a bid by Abuja, Nigeria, which had put up an impressive bid.

Ahmedabad (also known as Amdavad) will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

"The recommendation of Amdavad follows a detailed process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities against a wide range of criteria, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values. Framed by Commonwealth Sport’s ‘Games Reset’ principles, which are designed to encourage potential hosts to be innovative and work collaboratively, both Ahmedabad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement," Commonwealth Sport said in a statement on Thursday.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a ‘wow factor’ for athletes and fans alike, today’s recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum, the statement added.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, has a proud sporting history and a strong record of Commonwealth Games success, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. If finally approved, Ahmedabad will become the second Indian city after New Delhi to host the Commonwealth Games. In 2010, New Delhi became the second Asian city after Kuala Lumpur in 1998 to host the Commonwealth Games. IANS

