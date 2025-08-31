AIFF to host FIFA Capacity Building Workshop for women administrators

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will host a FIFA Capacity Building Workshop for women administrators in New Delhi from September 2 to 4, as per the official website of AIFF.

The sessions will be delivered by FIFA experts Simon Toselli, Natcha Tarateerasam, and Pema Tshering, during this three-day workshop, which will bring together around 50 female administrators from across the nation, including representatives from Indian Women's League (IWL) clubs, State Associations, the Sports Authority of India, as well as team managers of the various Indian women's national teams, and coaches.

The initiative aims to empower women in administration by enhancing their essential technical knowledge and leadership abilities. The broader goal is to cultivate administrators capable of leading the game forward in clubs, state associations, and national teams. Participants will receive training on a diverse range of subjects including leadership and communication, good governance, marketing, PR and media management. (ANI)

