RCB announces Rs 25 lakh each to kin of Bengaluru stampede victims

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a financial aid of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory celebrations on June 4.

The incident, which claimed eleven lives, left the entire cricketing fraternity and RCB fans across the country in shock. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the franchise expressed grief over the loss and assured continuous support to the bereaved families under their new initiative, "RCB CARES."

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," the statement read.

RCB further stated that the Rs 25 lakh aid is not just financial support, but also a "promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care" for the affected families.

"No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care. This is also the beginning of RCB CARES: a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," the franchise added. (ANI)

Also Read: CAFA Nations Cup: India begin Khalid Jamil era with a 2-1 victory

Also Watch: