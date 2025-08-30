Lionel Messi drops possible FIFA World Cup retirement hint

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has given his strongest hint yet that he will bid farewell to international football at next year's FIFA World Cup.

Argentina, already assured of a place at the 2026 finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada, will host Venezuela on September 4 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires before completing qualifying away to Ecuador on September 9.

"It (the Venezuela clash) is going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match," the 38-year-old forward told reporters after leading Inter Miami into the Leagues Cup final.

Messi said his family will be present for the Venezuela game and acknowledged it could be his last opportunity to appear in front of home fans, reports Xinhua.

"I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches [after Venezuela], but it is a very special match, so my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings will be there with me," he added.

The Albiceleste captain has signaled before that Argentina's title defense in 2026 would mark the end of his international career. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will be 40 when the next World Cup qualifiers begin in 2027.

South American football governing body CONMEBOL echoed his comments on Thursday, posting "the last dance is coming" alongside a picture of Messi in an Argentina shirt.

Messi, the winner of eight Ballon d'Or trophies, is Argentina's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player. His crowning moment came in December 2022 when he led the team to its third World Cup triumph in Qatar. (IANS)

