Aishwary, Niraj miss podium in 50m rifle 3-positions final at ISSF World Cup

HANGZHOU: Luck continued to evade the Indian rifle shooters as, despite having two shooters in the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions final, they once again returned empty-handed, leaving the country languishing in joint seventh place on the medals table with just a solitary silver at the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in Hangzhou on Sunday.

World championship silver medallist Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Asian Championships silver medallist Niraj Kumar both advanced to the eight-man final but failed to convert their strong qualification performances into podium finishes.

Aishwary ended sixth with 314.3, while Niraj finished seventh with 303.4. IANS

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