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Aishwary, Niraj miss podium in 50m rifle 3-positions final at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooters Aishwary and Niraj miss medals in 50m rifle 3P as India remains with just one silver at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou.
Aishwary, Niraj miss podium in 50m rifle 3-positions final at ISSF World Cup
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HANGZHOU: Luck continued to evade the Indian rifle shooters as, despite having two shooters in the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions final, they once again returned empty-handed, leaving the country languishing in joint seventh place on the medals table with just a solitary silver at the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in Hangzhou on Sunday.

World championship silver medallist Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Asian Championships silver medallist Niraj Kumar both advanced to the eight-man final but failed to convert their strong qualification performances into podium finishes.

Aishwary ended sixth with 314.3, while Niraj finished seventh with 303.4. IANS

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Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun)
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