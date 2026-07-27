Sonowal’s Second Straight Loss Leaves Lawn Bowls Star on Brink of Group-Stage Exit

Glasgow: India’s Putul Sonowal crashed to his second defeat in a row after losing 0.5-1.5 to Malta’s Shaun James Parnis in the men’s singles lawn bowls event on Sunday.

With the defeat, Sonowal is now all but out of the running for the knockout stages.

Sonowal, who stole the spotlight with an upset win over World Champion Ryan Bester on Day 1, slipped to second place in Group D after his loss against Malaysia’s Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple on Saturday.

The result left him with needing to win his remaining two games, against Parnis today and Kenya’s Anwar Hamada.

However, today’s loss has left him with needing an uphill battle to qualify for the semifinals, as only the group winners advance to the next stage. Agencies

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