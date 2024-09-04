Ajay Ratra replaces Salil Ankola in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named former cricketer Ajay Ratra as the new member of the Senior Men's National Selection Committee. Ratra, who is associated with the Haryana Cricket Association, comes in place of Salil Ankola in the selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. Ankola is the second member from West Zone besides Agarkar in the National Selection Committee and the BCCI seems to have dropped him to maintain representation in all zones under it. IANS

