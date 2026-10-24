Ake Loba Shines Bright as East Bengal Crush Inter Kashi 5-1 in ISL Clash

PUNE: Ake Loba scored twice and set up another as East Bengal thrashed Inter Kashi 5-1 in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Friday.

Loba, a former Ivory Coast under-20 international, made his first start for the Red-and-Gold Brigade and combined with Dani Ramirez and Mohammed Rashid for the opening goal in the eighth minute. But his direct contribution came in the 16th minute when P.V. Vishnu scored from his pass.

Just when Kashi tried to get a hold on the clash, a defensive mistake by Wayne Vaz gave East Bengal a penalty, which Loba shot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

East Bengal, starting this match with five changes from its previous game, did not look short of attacking options and put the competition to bed with a fourth goal after the hydration break. Bipin Singh sent in a cross from the left, which was headed home by Loba.

The match got slower after the restart but Habas tested his bench strength, introducing Christopher Ikonimidis and Lukasz Zwolinski. The Australian and the Pole combined in the 81st minute, with Ikonimidis’ low cross from the right tapped in by Zwolinski.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade had won the league title last season, beating Inter Kashi 2-1 in a dramatic comeback win. This time around, the contest looked far more lopsided, with the Antonio Lopez Habas returning home with a smile, full points and a commanding victory against his old club.

East Bengal will travel to Oman for its next match against Al Seeb in the AFC Champions League Two on October 27, while Kashi will continue its pursuit for its first win of the season, against FC Goa on November 1. Agencies

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