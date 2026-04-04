Alana King’s Spin Magic Seals 3-0 Clean Sweep for Australia Against Windies

ST. Kitts: Alana King claimed her second-best ODI bowling figures as Australia registered a commanding nine-wicket win over the West Indies in the third ODI here at Warner Park and wrapped up a 3-0 whitewash.

Led by a five-wicket haul 5-19 from leg-spinner King, Australia bowled the West Indies out for a paltry 136 before chasing the total down with more than 30 overs to spare.

King’s 5-19 isher her second best bowling figures, after her 7-18 against South Africa at last year’s ODI World Cup.

Opting to bat first, the West Indies started well by scoring 49/1 in the Powerplay. However, things change drastically as they were reduced to 78/5 by the 19th over.

Apart from the 38-run opening stand, the only other notable partnership was the 37-run stand between Realeanna Grimmond and Chinelle Henry.

Grimmond was dismissed by King in the 27th over, after which the innings fell apart quickly as the lower order offered little resistance. Henry was left without support and stayed unbeaten on 42, as West Indies were bowled out for 136 in 35.4 overs.

In reply, Australia got off to perfect start in the chase swiftly with a 50-run opening stand between Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield setting the tone.

Voll was the only batter to be dismissed following which an 87-run stand between Litchfield and Ellyse Perry completed the chase in 19.4 overs. Litchfield remained unbeaten on 68, while Perry was 33 not out.

The series sweep meant Australia finished the Carribbean tour with six wins from six having also won the T20Is 3-0.

Brief Scores: West Indies 136 all-out in 35.4 overs (Chinelle Henry 42*, Hayley Matthews 34; Alana King 5-19, Ashleigh Gardner 2-29) lost to Australia 137/1 in 19.4 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 68*, Ellyse Perry 33*; Ashmini Munisar 1-35) by nine wickets. IANS

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