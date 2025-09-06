Alessia Russo pens long term deal with Arsenal

New Delhi: Alessia Russo has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal after helping Arsenal Women win their second UEFA Champions League title the previous season. Alessia joined Arsenal in July 2023 and has since scored 36 goals in 72 appearances for the club, helping them to win the League Cup in 2024 and the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2025.

“Arsenal feels like home,” said Alessia. “This is such a special club and it has felt that way to me from the moment I joined two years ago. Playing for Arsenal is an honour and has pushed me to develop and grow as a player, and I feel empowered with this badge on my chest.

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved together as a club, with our supporters driving us forward. But I’m still so hungry for more success, and I know that’s shared by everyone here at the club. I can’t wait to get started this season, starting with this Saturday at Emirates Stadium,” she added. Now 26, Alessia has broken her personal scoring records in each of her two seasons with Arsenal so far. She scored 16 goals in 31 appearances in her first campaign at the club, before finding the net 20 times in 41 appearances last season. Alessia’s 12 goals in 21 league appearances in the 2024/25 season saw her win the Barclays Women’s Super League Golden Boot. IANS

