Alexander Blockx Leads ATP Rankings Surge With Giant-Killing Clay-Court Campaign

New Delhi: The latest ATP Rankings have witnessed significant movement following an action-packed clay swing, with Alexander Blockx emerging as the biggest riser after a breakthrough campaign at the Mutua Madrid Open.

The 21-year-old Belgian has climbed 33 places to a career-high World No. 36 after reaching his maiden ATP Tour semifinal. Having entered April without a single tour-level clay win, Blockx transformed his fortunes by first making the third round in Monte-Carlo and then producing a stunning run in Madrid. His giant-killing spree included wins over top names such as Felix Auger-Aliassime and former champion Casper Ruud.

Frenchman Arthur Fils has also continued his upward trajectory, jumping eight places to World No. 17. Returning from a long-term back injury earlier this year, Fils has quickly rediscovered rhythm, capturing the Barcelona ATP 500 title before extending his winning streak to nine matches in Madrid. IANS

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